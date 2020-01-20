UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Suspends Two SDOs

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) suspends two SDOs

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday suspended two of its officers for poor performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday suspended two of its officers for poor performance.

The SDO, Pesco Gulbela Sub-division was suspended for not replacing a defective electricity meter while Acting SDO of Sub-division, Chamkani was suspended for not complying with Equipment Removal Orders.

Both the officers have been directed to report to headquarters on immediate basis.

