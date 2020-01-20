Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) suspends two SDOs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday suspended two of its officers for poor performance.

The SDO, Pesco Gulbela Sub-division was suspended for not replacing a defective electricity meter while Acting SDO of Sub-division, Chamkani was suspended for not complying with Equipment Removal Orders.

Both the officers have been directed to report to headquarters on immediate basis.