Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Takes Measures To Improve Power Distribution System

Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:20 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is taking serious measures to improve power distribution system in the province.

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is taking serious measures to improve power distribution system in the province.

As part of such efforts, the company would install 132KV grid station in the underdeveloped district of Lakki Marwat, says the PESCO spokesman.

He said that initiative had been taken in line with directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve the power distribution system throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said land had been purchased for installation of 132KV Lakki Marwat Grid Station and further work on the project continued smoothly.

He said on the directives of Minister for Power Division Umar Ayub Khan the Chief Executive PESCO Engr Dr Mohammad Amjad Khan ordered purchase of land for Lakki Mawat Grid station.

He said that tender would be issued soon for installation of 20/26 MVA power transformers while 30KM transmission lines would be installed at a cost of Rs550 million to improve power distribution system.

Inhabitants of Lakki Marwat district have welcomed the installation grid station and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Power Umer Ayub and PESCO chief for prompt measures, hoping that it would resolve issue of low voltage and power outages in the area.

