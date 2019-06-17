Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force recovers Rs 2.14 mln from defaulters; remove 223 illegal hooks

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams Monday recovered Rs 2.14 million from the defaulters and removed 223 illegal hooks in Bannu and DI Khan divisions

Task Forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs 0.69 Million from defaulters and removed 26 direct hooks.

Similarly, Task Forces of Bannu-2 Division recovered Rs 0.

43 Million from defaulters and removed 38 direct hooks.

Task Forces of Tank Division recovered Rs 0.34 million from defaulters and removed 44 direct hooks while Names of 15 persons sent to the concerned police stations for lodging FIRs.

Task Forces of Lakki Division recovered Rs 0.76 million from defaulters and removed 58 direct hooks.

PESCO warned strict legal action against power pilferers and defaulters.