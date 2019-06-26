Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces recovers Rs 3.81 mln from defaulters in Mardan circle

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams in Mardan Circle Wednesday continue crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters and recovered Rs 3.81 million from defaulters.

On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces of Mardan Circle recovered Rs 3.81 million from defaulters. According to details Rs 2.

91 Million recovered from domestic consumers, Rs 0.82 Million from commercial consumers and Rs.0.08 Million from Industrial consumers. Meanwhile 31 direct hooks were removed and 23 meters removed due to nonpayment of dues. 15 tampered meters replaced while 88 meters shifted to poles.

PESCO warned strict action against power pilferers and directed task force teams to intensify the crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters.