UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces Recovers Rs 3.81 Mln From Defaulters In Mardan Circle

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:38 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces recovers Rs 3.81 mln from defaulters in Mardan circle

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams in Mardan Circle Wednesday continue crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters and recovered Rs 3.81 million from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams in Mardan Circle Wednesday continue crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters and recovered Rs 3.81 million from defaulters.

On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces of Mardan Circle recovered Rs 3.81 million from defaulters. According to details Rs 2.

91 Million recovered from domestic consumers, Rs 0.82 Million from commercial consumers and Rs.0.08 Million from Industrial consumers. Meanwhile 31 direct hooks were removed and 23 meters removed due to nonpayment of dues. 15 tampered meters replaced while 88 meters shifted to poles.

PESCO warned strict action against power pilferers and directed task force teams to intensify the crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Mardan Circle From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Agenda of Putin-Trump Meeting on Sidel ..

7 minutes ago

Three held for killing minor in Multan

7 minutes ago

Naked rider, topless row as temperatures soar in G ..

7 minutes ago

Spanish, British, Australian investors meet Minera ..

4 minutes ago

Directives issued to deptts to cope with flood lik ..

4 minutes ago

German Chancellor Angela Merkel ready to compromi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.