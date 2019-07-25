UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force Recovers Rs2.14mln From Defaulters

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on the directive of Chief Executive officer PESCO Thursday recovered Rs2.14million from the defaulters during action against illegal use of electricity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on the directive of Chief Executive officer PESCO Thursday recovered Rs2.14million from the defaulters during action against illegal use of electricity.

Task Forces action against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues with the cooperation of Federal and provincial governments has been geared up throughout the province.

In this connection Task Forces of City Division DIKhan recovered Rs0.69mln from defaulters besides removing 26 direct hooks and Task Forces of Bannu-2 Division recovered Rs0.43mln from defaulters and removed 38 direct hooks.

Similarly, Task Forces Tank Division recovered Rs0.34mln from defaulters by removing 44 direct hooks. The Names of 15 persons sent to the concerned police stations for lodging FIRs against them.

Likewise, Task Forces of Lakki Division teams recovered Rs.0.76 million from defaulters and 58 direct hooks removed.

The drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and PESCO has warned people to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which financial losses and line losses occurred and distribution system gets overloaded.

