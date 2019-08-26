UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force Recovers Rs4.89 Million From Defaulters In Mardan Circle

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:06 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force recovers Rs4.89 million from defaulters in Mardan circle

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovered Rs4.89 million in an ongoing drive here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovered Rs4.89 million in an ongoing drive here on Monday.

The company's spokesman said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces actions against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues, Pesco Task Forces of Mardan Circle recovered Rs4.89 million from defaulters.

According to details, he added Rs3.95 million were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.42 million from commercial consumers and Rs.0.38 million from Industrial consumers.

The team also removed 19 direct hooks and 17 meters due to nonpayment of dues. It also replaced 19 tampered meters besides 30 meters which were shifted to poles.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately across the province.

