Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force Madran circle recovers Rs 5.235 mln from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Circle Friday recovered Rs 5.235 million from domestic and commercial defaulters.

According to PESCO spokesman Rs 4.67 million recovered from domestic consumers, Rs 0.

355 million from commercial and Rs 0.02 million from industrial consumers.

The task force also removed 17 direct hooks, removed 26 meters on non-payment and replaced 16 tampered meters and shifted 30 meters on poles.

PESCO warns strict action against illegal consumers and advised defaulters to pay outstanding due to avoid inconvenience.