Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force removes 23 direct hooks in night time operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Circle Task Forces in a operation against power pilferage here late Thursday night removed a total 23 direct hooks while recovering Rs 50,000 from power pilferers and replacing 7 defective meters.

The Task Forces of PESCO Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub Divisions and removed 11 direct hooks in the areas of Majidabad and Dosara.

Similarly, from the areas of Gojar Ghari sub division the teams removed 12 direct hooks, replaced seven defective meters and recovered Rs 50000 from power pilferers.

PESCO warns strict legal action against power pilferers and advised them to shun practice of illegal usage of electricity.