Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces Carry Out Mid-night Operation Against Power Pilferers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:08 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forces carry out mid-night operation against power pilferers

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Circle Task Forces during mid-nigh operation against power pilferers removed 14 tampered meters and replaced those

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Circle Task Forces during mid-nigh operation against power pilferers removed 14 tampered meters and replaced those.

PESCO spokesman said here Monday, PESCO Task Forces in areas of Majidabad, Dosara removed 11 direct hooks.

Similarly, in areas of Kashkorona, Gojar Ghari sub division 12 direct hooks were removed and 14 tamper meters replaced.

PESCO warns strict legal action against power pilferers and requested public to cooperation with PESCO teams and point out illegal connections.

