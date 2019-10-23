Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forces recover Rs3.918m from defaulters from Mardan circle

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force in crackdown in Mardan Circle against defaulters and power pilferers Wednesday recovered Rs3.918 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force in crackdown in Mardan Circle against defaulters and power pilferers Wednesday recovered Rs3.918 million.

According to details Rs3.511 million were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs0.

317 million from commercial and Rs0.09 million from Industrial consumers.

The teams removed 16 direct hooks and 39 meters due to nonpayment of dues while 88 meters were shifted to poles and 19 tampered meters were replaced.

PESCO warns that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and pilferers would face strict legal action.