- Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forces recover 175,200 from defaulters
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:22 PM
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams Thursday conducted night time operations and recovered Rs 175,200 from defaulters and removed 8 tampered meters
The Task Force teams of PESCO Swabi Circle under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Muhammad Riaz, along with Police and PESCO personal carried out a grand operation in the areas of Swabi-II and Yar Hussain-2 sub divisions.
During operation thousands of rupees were recovered from defaulters from the areas of City-2 sub division Swabi.