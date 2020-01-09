Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forces recover 175,200 from defaulters

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams Thursday conducted night time operations and recovered Rs 175,200 from defaulters and removed 8 tampered meters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams Thursday conducted night time operations and recovered Rs 175,200 from defaulters and removed 8 tampered meters.

The Task Force teams of PESCO Swabi Circle under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Muhammad Riaz, along with Police and PESCO personal carried out a grand operation in the areas of Swabi-II and Yar Hussain-2 sub divisions.

During operation thousands of rupees were recovered from defaulters from the areas of City-2 sub division Swabi.