Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forces remove 38 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in crackdowns against power pilferers Thursday conducted raids in Bannu Circle and removed 38 direct hooks.

According to PESCO spokesman, Task Forces of City Division D.

I Khan recovered Rs0.69 million from defaulters and removed 38 direct hooks from the areas of City 2 division DI Khan, Cantt sub division, Tank sub division, Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

PESCO warned to continue crackdown against power theft and strict action against pilferers.