UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces Remove 38 Direct Hooks

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:35 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forces remove 38 direct hooks

The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in crackdowns against power pilferers Thursday conducted raids in Bannu Circle and removed 38 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in crackdowns against power pilferers Thursday conducted raids in Bannu Circle and removed 38 direct hooks.

According to PESCO spokesman, Task Forces of City Division D.

I Khan recovered Rs0.69 million from defaulters and removed 38 direct hooks from the areas of City 2 division DI Khan, Cantt sub division, Tank sub division, Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

PESCO warned to continue crackdown against power theft and strict action against pilferers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Company Circle Karak Tank I Khan From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.