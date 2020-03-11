Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forces recover Rs 0.69m from defaulters

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forces in crackdown against defaulters and power pilferers in City Division DI Khan recovered Rs.0.69 million from defaulters and removed 35 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forces in crackdown against defaulters and power pilferers in City Division DI Khan recovered Rs.0.69 million from defaulters and removed 35 direct hooks.

The spokesman of PESCO said that the teams conducted raids in the areas of City 2 division DI Khan,Cantt sub division, Tank sub division, Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

He warned that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and pilferers would be taken to task.