Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force removes 15 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams Tuesday removed 17 direct hooks during crackdown against power pilferers.

The spokesman of PESCO said that task force teams along with police carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder in Kohat areas and removed more than 15 direct hooks.

During checking one span LT conductor removed using for direct hooks. He said PESCO teams would continue operation against power theft and pilferers would be brought to justice.