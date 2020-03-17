UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force Removes 15 Direct Hooks

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:38 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force removes 15 direct hooks

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams Tuesday removed 17 direct hooks during crackdown against power pilferers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams Tuesday removed 17 direct hooks during crackdown against power pilferers.

The spokesman of PESCO said that task force teams along with police carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder in Kohat areas and removed more than 15 direct hooks.

During checking one span LT conductor removed using for direct hooks. He said PESCO teams would continue operation against power theft and pilferers would be brought to justice.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Company Kohat PESCO

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders say PTI govt has no capacity to deal ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese Scientists Begin Recruiting Volunteers for ..

3 minutes ago

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) confiscates ..

3 minutes ago

86pc work on HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line ..

3 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's vice president Constantino Chiwenga in ..

53 seconds ago

Iran reports 135 new virus deaths, raising total t ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.