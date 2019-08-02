Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team catches two power thieves red handed

Task force team of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) caught red handed two persons while taking direct connection here on Friday

On the special directions of Chief Executive Pesco, Task Force teams of Pesco SwabiCircle along with Police and Pesco personal carried out a grand operation in the areas of Swabi-1 sub division and arrested two persons namely Nizar Khan S/o Khan Mir of MuhallahGharibabadSwabi and Faisal Khan S/o Abdul Wahab of mohallahgharibabad Swabi for taking direct connections.

According to spokesman FIRs have been lodged against them added during checking teams also removed several tampered meters. Similarly during operation thousands of rupees have been received from defaulters.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue indiscriminately.

He added due to such illegal and unethical practices PESCO faced financial losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdown.