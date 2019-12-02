UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Teams Removes 276 Illegal Connections

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:45 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams removes 276 illegal connections

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams in crackdown against power pilferers Monday identified and removed 276 illegal domestic and commercial connections Pesco Surveillance Wapda House Teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan checked different areas of Khyber Circle and nabbed 89 persons over illegal connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams in crackdown against power pilferers Monday identified and removed 276 illegal domestic and commercial connections Pesco Surveillance Wapda House Teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan checked different areas of Khyber Circle and nabbed 89 persons over illegal connections.

Similarly, in Bannu Circle 42 domestic and commercial connections were identified illegal and removed by the teams.

The surveillance teams conducted raids in Seti Town sub division of Peshawar Circle and nabbed 62 illegal domestic and commercial connections.

In Bakhshali sub division, Mardan Circle 83 domestic and commercial connections were found illegal and removed.

PESCO warns strict legal action against power pilferers and urged general public to cooperation in detection and removal of illegal connections in larger national interest.

