Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams conduct operation against power theft in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday conducted operation against power theft in Mardan circle and removed 11 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday conducted operation against power theft in Mardan circle and removed 11 direct hooks.

According to the PESCO spokesman the operation was conducted on the directions of Chief Executive and task forces of Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari,Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub Divisions.

Task forces in the areas of majidabad,dosara removed 11 direct hooks while in the areas of Gojar Ghari sub division removed 12 direct hooks besides replacing seven defective meters.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue indiscriminately.

Meanwhile, the PESCO has issued power suspension schedule for 66 KV Wah-Haripur Transmission Line on 28th March from 9AM to 5PM and as a result consumers Haripur and Havilian grids will face inconveniences.