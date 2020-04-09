UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:05 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) teams remove over 23 direct hooks in operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft, removing over 23 direct hooks in Kohat areas.

The company's spokesman said that task force teams along with police and Pesco personal carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder on Thursday and removed more than 23 direct hooks.

He said during Checking one span LT conductor removed using for direct hooks.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately. He urged consumers to cooperate to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

