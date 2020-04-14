Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams remove 34 direct hooks

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams reinforcing crackdown against defaulters and power pilferers Tuesday removed 34 directed hooks and recovered Rs 0.69 million from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams reinforcing crackdown against defaulters and power pilferers Tuesday removed 34 directed hooks and recovered Rs 0.69 million from defaulters.

Task forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs0.

69 million from defaulters and removed 34 direct hooks from the areas of City 2 division DI Khan,Cantt sub division,Tank sub division, Karak, Surani, Lathamber sub division and Domail sub division.

PESCO spokesman warned that crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters would continue vigorously and strict legal action would be taken against power theft.