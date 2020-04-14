UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Teams Remove 34 Direct Hooks

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:27 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams remove 34 direct hooks

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams reinforcing crackdown against defaulters and power pilferers Tuesday removed 34 directed hooks and recovered Rs 0.69 million from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force teams reinforcing crackdown against defaulters and power pilferers Tuesday removed 34 directed hooks and recovered Rs 0.69 million from defaulters.

Task forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs0.

69 million from defaulters and removed 34 direct hooks from the areas of City 2 division DI Khan,Cantt sub division,Tank sub division, Karak, Surani, Lathamber sub division and Domail sub division.

PESCO spokesman warned that crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters would continue vigorously and strict legal action would be taken against power theft.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Karak Tank I Khan From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Turkey Lifts Social Security Requirements for Gett ..

few seconds

Human sanitizing tunnel installed at Nishtar Hopsi ..

2 seconds ago

Upper limit of loan under Kamyab Jawan Program enh ..

23 minutes ago

President Dr.Arif Alvi to convene a meeting on Apr ..

3 seconds ago

Deranged man commits suicide in Faisalabad

5 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $21.18 a barrel ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.