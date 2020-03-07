UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company Recover Rs 50,000, Removes 12 Direct Hooks

Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:59 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company recover Rs 50,000, removes 12 direct hooks

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon, Majid Abad and Takht Bai Sub Divisions and recovered Rs 50,000 from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon, Majid Abad and Takht Bai Sub Divisions and recovered Rs 50,000 from defaulters.

The team removed 12 direct hooks and seven defective meters have been replaced.

