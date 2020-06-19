Peshawar Electric Supply Company recovers Rs 4.584m from Mardan Circle

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has recovered Rs.4.584million from defaulters in Mardan Circle.

A Pesco press release said on Friday that following directives of Chief Executive drive against defaulters has been geared up throughout the province and in this regard task force recovered Rs.3.139 million from domestic consumers while Rs.1.191million from commercial consumers and Rs.0.5million from Industrial consumers in Mardan Circle.

The task force also removed 11 direct hooks from electricity lines and confiscated 12 meters for nonpayment of dues. 7 tampered meters were replaced while 14 meters shifted to poles.

It said drive against illegal consumption of electricity will continue and warned consumer to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation. The practice, Pesco said causes huge financial & line losses and general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.