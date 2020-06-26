Peshawar Electric Supply Company recovers Rs 4.584 million from Mardan Circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) said on Friday that it has recovered Rs 4.584 million from defaulters in Mardan Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) said on Friday that it has recovered Rs 4.584 million from defaulters in Mardan Circle.

It said that during the drive launched against defaulters on the directives of Chief Executive Pesco, task forces initiated action against illegal consumption of electricity and recovery of dues in Mardan Circle and recovered Rs.4.584 million from defaulters.

Giving details of recovery it said Rs.3.139 million were recovered from domestic consumers while Rs.

1.191million from commercial consumers and Rs.0.078 million from Industrial consumers.

The task force also removed 16 direct hooks, confiscated 7 meters for nonpayment of dues while 5 tampered meters were replaced and 34 electricity meters were shifted to poles.

It further said that drive against illegal consumption of electricity and direct hooks will continue.

PESCO warned the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which causes financial & line losses to Pesco.