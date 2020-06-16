UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company Recovers Rs0.69 Million From Defaulters In DI Khan Division

Tue 16th June 2020

Peshawar Electric Supply Company recovers Rs0.69 million from defaulters in DI khan division

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has tightened noose around defaulters across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has tightened noose around defaulters across the province.

The company's spokesperson said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces actions against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the Province.

In this connection, he said, task forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs0.69 million from defaulters.

He said that team also removed 44 direct hooks in the areas of City 2 division DI Khan,Cantt sub division,Tank sub division,Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

