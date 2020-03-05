Peshawar Electric Supply Company starts disconnection of electricity to 50 defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in a major crackdown against defaulters has started disconnection of electricity supply to 50 big defaulters, the spokesman of PESCO said here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in a major crackdown against defaulters has started disconnection of electricity supply to 50 big defaulters, the spokesman of PESCO said here Thursday.

He said the disconnection of electricity has been started on the directives of Minister of Water and Power, adding that the defaulters have failed to pay their outstanding despite several notices.

He said that soon after disconnection of electricity the power supply the defaulters would be asked to submit their dues failing to which the power supply for these defaulters would be permanently be removed.

He said disconnection of electricity should be considered as final notice as PESCO would not serve any more notice and would continue disconnection till payment of outstanding amount.