Peshawar Electric Supply Company Swat circle to hold online Katchery for redressal of complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Swat Circle would hold an online Katchery (open court) on July 22, Wednesday for redressal of public complaints.

PESCO spokesman said here Tuesday that the Katchery would be held at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar by SE Swat Circle Khalid Khan from 10 AM to 1 PM.

He said SE Swat Circle would hear consumers' complaints and would issue on spot directives for their redressal, adding that consumers belong to Swat-1,2, Dargai, Bunair, Timergara, Dir Division can contact on phone Nos 091-9212010 and toll free No.0800-29999 in case of their complaints.