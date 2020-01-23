Peshawar Electric Supply Company task force remove 38 direct hooks

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company's (PESCO) task force on Thursday raided power thieves in Bannu Circle and removed 38 direct hooks from electricity poles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company's (PESCO) task force on Thursday raided power thieves in Bannu Circle and removed 38 direct hooks from electricity poles.

According to PESCO spokesman, task force of D.

I Khan City Division recovered Rs 0.69 million from defaulters besides removing direct hooks from the areas of City 2 division D.I Khan, Cantt sub division, Tank sub division, Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

PESCO warned, it would continue crackdown against power thieves and take strict action against them.