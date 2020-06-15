Peshawar Electric Supply Company task force removes hooks from lines in Mardan Circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday following the directives of its Chief Executive has geared up drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues throughout the province

In this regard the task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub Divisions.

The teams removed several direct hooks in areas of Majidabad and Dosara while in Gujar Garhi sub division 15 direct hooks were removed and 9 defective meters were replaced.

It said drive against illegal consumption of electricity continue and warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which Pesco has to face huge financial & line losses.