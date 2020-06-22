UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Teams Conduct Raids In Mardan Circle

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:06 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company teams conduct raids in Mardan circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has accelerated operation against power theft, conducting raids at various localities in Mardan circle here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has accelerated operation against power theft, conducting raids at various localities in Mardan circle here on Monday.

The company's spokesman said that on the directions of Pesco chief executive, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province.

He said task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai sub- divisions and in the areas of Majidabad, Dosara removed 11 direct hooks.

In the areas of Gojar Ghari sub-division, the team removed 15 direct hooks besides replacing nine defective meters.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Mardan Circle

Recent Stories

Ajman Medical District performs coronavirus testin ..

11 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre improves public bus se ..

26 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 centre established in Bara

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

3 minutes ago

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 306,000

3 minutes ago

Students face difficulties to adjust with online e ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.