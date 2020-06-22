Peshawar Electric Supply Company teams conduct raids in Mardan circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has accelerated operation against power theft, conducting raids at various localities in Mardan circle here on Monday

The company's spokesman said that on the directions of Pesco chief executive, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province.

He said task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai sub- divisions and in the areas of Majidabad, Dosara removed 11 direct hooks.

In the areas of Gojar Ghari sub-division, the team removed 15 direct hooks besides replacing nine defective meters.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue.