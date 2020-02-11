Peshawar Electric Supply Company teams nab 290 domestic, commercial pilferage connections

Peshawar Electric Supply Company has intensified drive against power pilferage and recovery of dues across the province

In this connection Pesco Surveillance Wapda House teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan checked different areas of Peshawar circle and nabbed 112 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

The spokesman said the team also caught 66 commercial and domestic connections in the areas of Khyber Circle for power pilferage.

Pesco Surveillance Wapda House teams checked areas of Bannu Circle and detected 109 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

Pesco Surveillance Wapda House teams checked areas of Hazara-1 Circle and caught 44 illegal domestic and commercial connections.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in all circles. Director surveillance has urged the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.