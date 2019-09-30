UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company Teams Removes 319 Illegal Connections

Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveillance teams raided in Khyber,Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Swat Circles and disconnected 319 illegal domestic and commercial connections.

PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan checked different areas of Swat Circle and nabbed 76 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

In Khyber Circle 72 commercial and domestic connections were removed, while in Peshawar circle the surveillance teams raided in Warsak, Daudzai, Naguman sub-divisions and nabbed 38 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

In the areas of Nawan Kili sub division of Swabi Circle the teams identified 88 commercial and domestic connections for power pilferage and removed. In the areas of Shiekh Maltoon sub division of Mardan Circle 45 commercial and domestic connections were found illegal and disconnected.

PESCO warns strict legal action against illegal consumers.

