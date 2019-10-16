UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Teams Removes 331 Domestic, Commercial Connections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:32 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company teams removes 331 domestic, commercial connections

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams on Wednesday conducted raids in Peshawar, Khyber, Bannu and Hazara-1 circles against power pilferers and identified and removed 331 domestic and commercial connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams on Wednesday conducted raids in Peshawar, Khyber, Bannu and Hazara-1 circles against power pilferers and identified and removed 331 domestic and commercial connections.

Under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan, the teams checked different areas of Peshawar Circle and removed 112 illegal domestic and commercial connections.

Similarly, they identified and removed 66 connections in Khyber Circle, 109 in Bannu Circle and 44 illegal domestic and commercial connections in Haraza-1 Circle .

The PESCO warned strict legal action against power pilferers and said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue in all circles.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Electricity Company Circle All PESCO

Recent Stories

Girl commits suicide in Diplo in Mithi

8 minutes ago

Senate body urges UNSC to form special commission ..

8 minutes ago

It's time to forge unity not to do politics of cha ..

8 minutes ago

JS Public school & college delegation visits NUML

8 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Near Philippine Isla ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.