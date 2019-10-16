Peshawar Electric Supply Company teams removes 331 domestic, commercial connections

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO ) surveillance teams on Wednesday conducted raids in Peshawar , Khyber, Bannu and Hazara-1 circles against power pilferers and identified and removed 331 domestic and commercial connections.

Under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan, the teams checked different areas of Peshawar Circle and removed 112 illegal domestic and commercial connections.

Similarly, they identified and removed 66 connections in Khyber Circle, 109 in Bannu Circle and 44 illegal domestic and commercial connections in Haraza-1 Circle .

The PESCO warned strict legal action against power pilferers and said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue in all circles.