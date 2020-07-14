Peshawar Electric Supply Company teams remove 56 direct hooks in Mardan circle

(@FahadShabbir)

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has expedited drive against power pilferers and defaulters across the province

In this regard, the company's spokesman said that task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas Nawan Kali, Mushtaqabad, Miyar and Dub Kili of Taaru subdivision Mardan under the supervision of SDO Khalid Khan.

These teams removed 56 direct hooks in addition to 500 meters conductor which were used for direct hooks.

He said that FIRs were lodged against two persons and arrested, adding,power supply was disconnected to defaulters against whom millions of rupees were outstanding.