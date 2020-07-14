UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Teams Remove 56 Direct Hooks In Mardan Circle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:48 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company teams remove 56 direct hooks in Mardan circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has expedited drive against power pilferers and defaulters across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has expedited drive against power pilferers and defaulters across the province.

In this regard, the company's spokesman said that task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas Nawan Kali, Mushtaqabad, Miyar and Dub Kili of Taaru subdivision Mardan under the supervision of SDO Khalid Khan.

These teams removed 56 direct hooks in addition to 500 meters conductor which were used for direct hooks.

He said that FIRs were lodged against two persons and arrested, adding,power supply was disconnected to defaulters against whom millions of rupees were outstanding.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Mardan Circle Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

12 minutes ago

Two-year boy dies of Polio in Lahore

15 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi to host &#039;CulturAll Conversation ..

51 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi takes to the skies with inaug ..

51 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain's birthday

1 hour ago

Oman announces 1,389 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.