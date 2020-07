Peshawar Electric Supply Company to suspend power supply due to maintenance work

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) said Thursday that it would suspend power supply to 66 KV Wah-Haripur-Havellian Transmission line on Friday(July 25) due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) said Thursday that it would suspend power supply to 66 KV Wah-Haripur-Havellian Transmission line on Friday(July 25) due to maintenance work.

According to shut down schedule issued here on Thursday power supply remain suspended from 6AM to 11AM from 66 KV Wah-Haripur-Havellian Transmission Line in order to carry out maintenance workAs a result, consumers of 66 KV Haripur and Havellian grid connected feeder will face inconveniences.