Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) conducts raids in Hazara-1 Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has expedited operation against power pilferage, replacing 16 defective meters in Hazara circle here on Thursday.

The company's spokesman said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, task forces of PESCO Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad and Haripur and checked 110 meters besides replacing 16 defective meters were replaced.

He said that drive against power theft and defaulters would continue to in the larger interest of the nation.