Peshawar Electric Supply Companyto suspend power supply due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) on Thursday issued power suspension schedule for certain areas due to maintenance work.

According to schedule power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Katlang Grid Station on June 22 from 8AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVOld and New Katlang, Old and New Ghazi Baba, Jamal Garhi, Machi Power House feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV ChashmaGrid Station on June 22 from 7AM to 12PM and consumers of 11 KVBiliot Shariffeeders would face outages.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Band KuraiGrid Station on June 22 from 9AM to 12PM and consumers of 11 KVD hakki Scarp 1,2 feeders would experience power suspension.

Consumers of 11 KVPaharpur 1,2, Panyala, Yarik, Abdul Khel, Al-Moiz Sugar Millfeeders would face inconveniences on June 22 from 12PM to 4PM due to suspension of power supply from 132 KV Band Kurai Grid Station.