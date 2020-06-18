UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Companyto Suspend Power Supply Due To Maintenance Work

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:42 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Companyto suspend power supply due to maintenance work

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) on Thursday issued power suspension schedule for certain areas due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) on Thursday issued power suspension schedule for certain areas due to maintenance work.

According to schedule power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Katlang Grid Station on June 22 from 8AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVOld and New Katlang, Old and New Ghazi Baba, Jamal Garhi, Machi Power House feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV ChashmaGrid Station on June 22 from 7AM to 12PM and consumers of 11 KVBiliot Shariffeeders would face outages.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Band KuraiGrid Station on June 22 from 9AM to 12PM and consumers of 11 KVD hakki Scarp 1,2 feeders would experience power suspension.

Consumers of 11 KVPaharpur 1,2, Panyala, Yarik, Abdul Khel, Al-Moiz Sugar Millfeeders would face inconveniences on June 22 from 12PM to 4PM due to suspension of power supply from 132 KV Band Kurai Grid Station.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Ghazi June From

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural cooperation with ..

1 minute ago

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

14 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

19 minutes ago

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

46 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

52 minutes ago

Nepal's Upper House Approves New Map That Includes ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.