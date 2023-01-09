Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension in KP from Jan 10 to 16

Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from January 10 to 16 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from January 10 to 16 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

According to the notification, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 10, 12, 14 and 16 from 9am to 3pm, resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Kacha Ghari, Achini Mera, Hayatabad New feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on January 10, 12, 14, 17 and 21 from 9am to 3pm, which will cause inconvenience for the consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,9,10,13 Khyber 2 feeders.

PESCO have also notified suspension of power supply from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 10 ,12, 14 and 16 from 9am to 3pm, which will affect the consumers of 11 KV Achini and Abdara feeders.

The consumers of 11 KV New Deh Bahadar, Old Deh Bahadar, Dora Road, Sheikhan, Sarband, Shahab Khel, Scheme Chowk, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Bara, Pishtakhara, Saida Abad, and Nodia Payan feeders would also suffer due to suspension of power supply from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on January 10 ,12, 14 and 16 from 9 AM to 3pm.

Moreover, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV PAF Base Grid Station on January 10 ,12, 14 and 16 from 9am to 3pm. Consequently, consumers of 11 KV Badabair, Hassan Khel, Badabair New, Mashogagar, Saphan , Zangal feeders will suffer.

Additionally, 220 KV Mardan Grid Station would not supply power on January 10 and 15 from 9am to 3pm, which will make consumers of 11 KV Muhabatabad, Band Road, Muslim Abad, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon, Ahmad Abad, Misri Abad, Rural 1, PRC, Bagh Iram, New Toru, Nawa Kale, Eid Ghah, Gujar Ghari, Charsaddar Road, New Manga, Green Area, New Charsaddar Road, and New Sheikh Maltoon feeders suffer.

It has also been notified that power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on January 10 and 15 from 9am to 3pm, which will cause inconvenience for the consumers of 11 KV Jalala, Express Batkhela, Thana, Aladhandh, and City Batkhela feeders.

Likewise, 132 KV Temargara Grid Station would not be able to supply power on January 11 from 10am to 1pm, therefore, the consumers of 11 KV Temargara and Temargara Express feeders would face difficulty.

Besides, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Temargara Grid Station on January 11 from 1pm to 4pm, which will create problems for consumers of 11 KV Temargara 2, Dewana , Darwesh Khel, Shamshi Khan, Odigram, and Laj Book feeders.

PESCO notification also said that power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Matani Grid Station on January 10 from 9 AM to 3 PM, due to which the consumers of 132 KV Matani grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

It added that the consumers of 132 KV Balakot, Muzafarabad, and Noseri grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience as power supply from 132 KV Mansehra-Balakot Transmission Line would remain suspended on January 10 from 9am to 5pm.