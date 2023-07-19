Open Menu

Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Suspension

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 06:57 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations on Thursday (July 20) due to unavoidable maintenance work.

The power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, Shekh Maltoon, Express , Industrial, Bacha Khan Medical College, Benazir Children Hospital , Bank Road, Muslim Abad, Nissata Road, Misri Abad, Rural 1, Bagh Iram, Eid Ghah feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station from 7 a.

m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV SIDB, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, New Sheikh Maltoon feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jihangai, Bada Pir Khan, APS, Jahan Abad, Madian, SIE, Camist University, INOR, AMC, PMA 2, Repco, Sherwan, Cantt, PMA, CMH and Nawa Sher feeders will face inconvenience.

