Peshawar Electricity Supply Company notifies power shutdown for Sept. 16

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power shutdown on September 16 for different areas of the province due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power shutdown on September 16 for different areas of the province due to maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Hayatabad 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, and Ceil Wood feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132KV Nowshehra City Grid Station from 08:30 am to 02:30 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV New Bara Banda and Old Bara Banda, NMC, Kheshki Express, Mardan Industrial, Rashakai, Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Company Bagh, Industrial Risalpur, and Tehsil Road feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan-II Grid Station from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV MES, Colonel Jawad, Duran Abad, New Baghdada, Parhoti, Malakand Road, Mall Road, and Ghari Kapora LTC feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Mardan-II Grid Station from 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Shah Dand, Toru, Bala Ghari, Zando, Dang Baba, Gaju Khan, Tawas, Shankar feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Swat Grid Station from 07:00 am to 01:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gul Kada, Takhta Band, Sangar, Bandai, Barikot, Saidu Sharif. Shandra, Saidu Baba, Sinior, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Ajrang, Malam Jabba, and Barikot feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Mansehra-Balakot Transmission Line from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Attar, Shesha, City 1,2,3, Balakot, Ghari Habibullah and Bohi feeders would face inconveniences.