Peshawar Electricity Supply Company notifies power shutdown notice for various parts of City

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Thursday issued power shutdown notice for different areas of Peshawar due to maintenance work.

According to PESCO, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University's grid station on April 10 from 9am to 3pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad Medical Complex, Danishabad, Ring Road, Old Hayatabad feeders will face in convenience.

Likewise, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantonment grid station on 10th April from 9AM to 3PM and consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road 1 and CF 1 feeders will face difficulty.

From 132 KV Peshawar Fort grid station, power supply would remain suspended on 10th and 11th April from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and resultantly consumers of 11 KV Chowk Yadgar, Lady Reading Hospital, Karimpura feeders would be affected.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak grid station on 10th April from 9a.m to 3p.m and as result of which consumers of 11 KV OPF, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Gulabad, Luki Star, Jinnah College, ChamkaniDepu feeders would difficulty.

From 132 KV ShahiBagh Grid Station, power supply would remains off on 10th April from 9am to 3p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Latif Abad, Eid Gah, Sarbuland Pura, Dalazak , Nishat, Faqirabad 1 feeders will face in convenience.

The consumers would face difficulty after suspension of power supply from 132KV DI Khan grid station on 9th April from 7a.m to 4pm and additional load management would be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV DI Khan grid station.