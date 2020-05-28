Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Circle recovers Rs.1.67 m from defaulters

UrduPoint.com
Thu 28th May 2020

The Task Forces of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) of Mardan Circle have recovered Rs.1.67 million from defaulters, said a news release issued here Thursday

The task forces comprising of the officials of PESCO and police have been constituted against illegal use of electricity and recovery of arrears from defaulters.

According to details Rs.1.41 million recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.16 million from commercial consumers, Rs.0.5 million recovered from industrial consumers.

During the operation the task forces also removed 7 direct hooks and 7 meters removed due to nonpayment of dues while 7 tampered meters replaced and 38 meters shifted to poles.

According to a spokesman of PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned the power pilferers to stop their illegal practice in the larger interest of the nation that on one hand inflict financial losses and line losses on the company and on the other hand also overloaded the power distribution system and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

