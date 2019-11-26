Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power shutdown notice for Peshawar, Nowshera

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday notified power shutdown notice for Peshawar cantonment and Nowshera district due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday notified power shutdown notice for Peshawar cantonment and Nowshera district due to maintenance work.

According to PESCO press release, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantonment Grid Station on November 28 and 30 from 9AM to 3PM and resultantly consumers of 11 KV Scarp 1,2 Tehkal Payan, ICF feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on November 27 and 28 from 8:30AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV R.A Bazar, Manki Sharif feeders would face difficulty.

From 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station, power supply would remain suspended on November 27 and 28 November from 8:30AM to 3PM as result of which the consumers of 11 KV Kaka Sahib feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nouseri �Jagran Transmission Line on November 27 and 28 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly during this period additional load management would be carried out on 132 KV Muzafar Abad, Noseri, Rampura, Balakot feeders will face inconveniences.

On 132 KV Karak Grid Station, power supply would remain suspended on 28th November from 2PM to 4PM. As result, the consumers of 11 KV Siraj Baba, Bahadar Khel, Township, Gudi Khel Express and Surdog feeders would face difficulty.