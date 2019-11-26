UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Shutdown Notice For Peshawar, Nowshera

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:13 PM

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power shutdown notice for Peshawar, Nowshera

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday notified power shutdown notice for Peshawar cantonment and Nowshera district due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday notified power shutdown notice for Peshawar cantonment and Nowshera district due to maintenance work.

According to PESCO press release, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantonment Grid Station on November 28 and 30 from 9AM to 3PM and resultantly consumers of 11 KV Scarp 1,2 Tehkal Payan, ICF feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on November 27 and 28 from 8:30AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV R.A Bazar, Manki Sharif feeders would face difficulty.

From 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station, power supply would remain suspended on November 27 and 28 November from 8:30AM to 3PM as result of which the consumers of 11 KV Kaka Sahib feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nouseri �Jagran Transmission Line on November 27 and 28 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly during this period additional load management would be carried out on 132 KV Muzafar Abad, Noseri, Rampura, Balakot feeders will face inconveniences.

On 132 KV Karak Grid Station, power supply would remain suspended on 28th November from 2PM to 4PM. As result, the consumers of 11 KV Siraj Baba, Bahadar Khel, Township, Gudi Khel Express and Surdog feeders would face difficulty.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Kaka Nowshera Karak Balakot November From PESCO

Recent Stories

8 booked for attacking bailiff in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes se ..

4 minutes ago

China, Russia agree to enhance investment cooperat ..

4 minutes ago

Three bodies found in separate incidents in Faisal ..

4 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government to pay fee ..

4 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan den ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.