Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power shutdown notice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Friday announced power shutdown schedule for different parts of the province due to maintenance work on transmission lines and feeders.

In a press release issued here by Wapda House, power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Rehaman Baba Grid Station on March 16,19, 26, 30 from 09:00AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Urmer-II, New Hazar Khani, Pahando Baba, Ring Road, Kachori, Phando Road 2, Surizai, Yakatoot and Chairman Daftar feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar City Grid Station on March 16,19, 26, 30 from 09:00AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Urmer, Baghbanan, Chamkani and Chughal Pura feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Charsadda Grid Station on March 16,18, 23, 30 from 08:00AM to 02:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KVGul Abad, Behlola and Turangzai feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Dargai Grid Station on March 16, 19, 21, 24 from 09:00AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Mian Khan Old, Palai, Pilai Express, Qasame, Sher Khana, Kot, Taj Wood, Hero Shah, Wazir Abad, Agra, New Agra, Malakand Steel, Dargai, Industrial, Sakhakot, Sher Steel Mill, Taj Steel I and II, New Kot, Malakand , Mian Khan New, Pak Premier Steel Mills and Ehtisham Steel would face inconveniences.