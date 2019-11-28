UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Happy Day School System Holds Sports Annul Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:16 PM

Peshawar Happy Day School System holds Sports Annul Day

A colourful Sports Annual Day of Peshawar Happy Day School System Girls Campus held at Qayyum Sports Complex here on Thursday.

Director School Dr. Syed Dawood Bokhari was the chief guest on this occasion. There was different games part of the Annual Day Sports wherein the girls students enthusiastically participated in various games comprising table tennis, badminton, cricket, archery, tug of war, athletics, cycling.

There were also good shows of tableaus, stunning PT show performance of the girls while wearing multi-colour dresses which enthralled the sitting spectators.

Talking to the gathering, Dr Dawood Bokhari appreciated the performance of the girls students and their active participation. He said sports and other curricular and extra-curricular activities are vital for the students.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies, certificates and cash prizes among the position holders.

