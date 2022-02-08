UrduPoint.com

Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench Issues Restraining Orders Against Increase In Tax By ACB

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Tuesday issued a restraining order against the recent increase in taxes by the Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB).

The PHC bench comprising Justice Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmed, after hearing the writ petition of eminent jurist Tariq Khan Tanoli Advocate, issued a restraining order against the recent increase in taxes on cantonment residents.

The court in its initial orders, stopped ACB from taking increased tax and ordered not to take the recent increase in taxes till the completion of the trial.

Following the writ petition filed by Tariq Khan Tanoli, Khurram Ghias Khan Advocate declared the increase illegal as the sudden increase in taxes on such a large scale is unjustified to the citizens.

The petition also stated that the cantonment board administration increased taxes by more than 100 percent and imposed them on the residents of cantonment areas of Abbottabad.

Earlier, the residents of Cantonment Board areas of Abbottabad also staged protest to stop the heavy increase in the taxes but ACB did not hear their voice, on which Tariq Khan Tanoli filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench against the unjustified tax increase and today, PHC Abbottabad bench issued stay order against the tax increase and stopped the ACB for collecting newly imposed taxes till the completion of the case.

