Peshawar High Court Accepts Petition Against Withdrawal Of Veil Notification By KP Govt

Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:19 PM

Peshawar High Court accepts petition against withdrawal of veil notification by KP govt

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench on Wednesday accepted a writ petition of Jawad Habeeb Naqshbandi Advocate against withdrawal of "Parda" (veil) notification by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and served notices to all concerned

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench on Wednesday accepted a writ petition of Jawad Habeeb Naqshbandi Advocate against withdrawal of "Parda" (veil) notification by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and served notices to all concerned.

The petitioner had requested to restore the "Parda" notification No. 11827/46, dated 11-9-2019 in the best interest of justice.

The two-member bench of PHC Abbottabad comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Ejaz Anwar while accepting the petition, issued notices to all concerned of the provincial government including Chief Minister KP, Chief Secretary, Ministry of Education, Minister for Education, Secretary Elementary and Secondary education KP, District Education Officer (Female) Haripur and Deputy Commissioner Haripur.

During the hearing, a large number of lawyers from Abbottabad and Haripur were also present.

