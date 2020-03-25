Peshawar High Court administrative judges order release of 18 prisoners from central jail Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera

The administrative judges of Peshawar High Court, Justice Rooh ul Amin and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Wednesday ordered release of 18 prisoners from central jail Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The administrative judges of Peshawar High Court, Justice Rooh ul Amin and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Wednesday ordered release of 18 prisoners from central jail Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera.

Both administrative judges of Peshawar High Court paid a detailed visit to central jail Mardan, Swabi in connection with emerging situation crated by COVID-19 pandemic and in orderto safeguard the basic rights of inmates in current circumstances.

The administrative judges showed their serious concern over the overcrowding of prisoners an directd authorities concerned to take all necessary steps on war footings to resolve the issue.

The newly established quratine barracks were inspected where new inmates were being kept under observation for a specific period keeping in view the SOPs and protocols formulated for COVID-19 precautions.

Similarly, more than 20 cases of under trial prisoners were put on fast track for expeditious disposal by different competent courts of jurisdiction.

Overall hygienic condition of jail prisoners were also inspected and certain areas of improvement were identified and directions were passed in this regard.