UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar High Court Administrative Judges Order Release Of 18 Prisoners From Central Jail Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:46 PM

Peshawar High Court administrative judges order release of 18 prisoners from central jail Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera

The administrative judges of Peshawar High Court, Justice Rooh ul Amin and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Wednesday ordered release of 18 prisoners from central jail Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The administrative judges of Peshawar High Court, Justice Rooh ul Amin and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Wednesday ordered release of 18 prisoners from central jail Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera.

Both administrative judges of Peshawar High Court paid a detailed visit to central jail Mardan, Swabi in connection with emerging situation crated by COVID-19 pandemic and in orderto safeguard the basic rights of inmates in current circumstances.

The administrative judges showed their serious concern over the overcrowding of prisoners an directd authorities concerned to take all necessary steps on war footings to resolve the issue.

The newly established quratine barracks were inspected where new inmates were being kept under observation for a specific period keeping in view the SOPs and protocols formulated for COVID-19 precautions.

Similarly, more than 20 cases of under trial prisoners were put on fast track for expeditious disposal by different competent courts of jurisdiction.

Overall hygienic condition of jail prisoners were also inspected and certain areas of improvement were identified and directions were passed in this regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar High Court Jail Visit Mardan Nowshera Swabi National University All From

Recent Stories

Jet Trainer Crash Kills Pilot in Southwestern Russ ..

5 minutes ago

Airbus unions in Spain oppose restart of operation ..

5 minutes ago

PM presented positive relief package to help poor ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Abu ..

21 minutes ago

Four Faisalabad Electric Supply Company officials ..

5 minutes ago

APSRMA welcomes Prime Minister financial relief pa ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.