Peshawar High Court Allows District And Session Judges Offices For Filing Cases At PHC , Benches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:07 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) introducing new standards of service delivery has authorized offices of District and Sessions Judges of respective district for institution of fresh cases at PHC and issuance of certified copies of judgment of PHC .

A press release issued by Registrar Office PHC Peshawar said that it was pronounced for public information that institution of fresh cases , swearing affidavits for filing in Pehawar High Court and its benches and issuance of certified copies of records and judgments/ orders of his court can be carried out remotely from the office of the District and Sessions Judges of the respective districts.

The Superintendents of the offices of the District and Session Judges have been accordingly empowered through a notification .

It is a mammoth step towards ensuring justice at doorstep. District Noshehra and Charssada have already geared up to enure institution and issuance of certified copies.

It is big step towards mitigating the agonies of general public aspirant of justice at doorstep.

The facility of arguing cases by the Counsel /parties before the High Court via video is also under process.

