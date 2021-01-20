UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar High Court Allows To Construct Crushing Plant At Bakot 300 Meters Away From Residential Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Peshawar High Court allows to construct crushing plant at Bakot 300 meters away from residential area

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench has ordered to construct Bakot Stone Crushing Plant three hundred meters away from the Bakot stream and residential areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ):The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench has ordered to construct Bakot Stone Crushing Plant three hundred meters away from the Bakot stream and residential areas.

A two member PHC Abbottabad bench comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Muhammad Ibrahim heard the case filed by residents against the construction of crushing plant near residential areas terming it a violation of environment act .

The proposed plant was scheduled to construct at the bank of Bakot stream in front of Sangam waterfall and the residential area.

The residents have pleaded the court that the stone crushing plant would be a clear violation of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) act KPK.

Director Environment North Region submitted its report before the court that one side of the proposed crushing plant was near to the residential areas while the other side links it with Guzara forest and Bakot stream.

Earlier, the PHC Abbottabad bench has granted a stay order to the residents of Bakot against the construction of the stone-crushing plant.

The court after listening to both sides allowed the construction of the plant leaving 300 meters from the stream bank and residential areas.

Related Topics

Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Bank Shakeel From Court

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

6 minutes ago

Consumer Confidence Index at highest level since 2 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait Registers First 2 Cases of UK-Linked Strain ..

27 minutes ago

KP govt to ease new companies' registration proces ..

27 minutes ago

Kremlin dismisses calls to free Navalny, warns aga ..

27 minutes ago

DG Inspection visits Central Jail Sahiwal

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.