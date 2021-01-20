Peshawar High Court allows to construct crushing plant at Bakot 300 meters away from residential area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ):The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench has ordered to construct Bakot Stone Crushing Plant three hundred meters away from the Bakot stream and residential areas.

A two member PHC Abbottabad bench comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Muhammad Ibrahim heard the case filed by residents against the construction of crushing plant near residential areas terming it a violation of environment act .

The proposed plant was scheduled to construct at the bank of Bakot stream in front of Sangam waterfall and the residential area.

The residents have pleaded the court that the stone crushing plant would be a clear violation of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) act KPK.

Director Environment North Region submitted its report before the court that one side of the proposed crushing plant was near to the residential areas while the other side links it with Guzara forest and Bakot stream.

Earlier, the PHC Abbottabad bench has granted a stay order to the residents of Bakot against the construction of the stone-crushing plant.

The court after listening to both sides allowed the construction of the plant leaving 300 meters from the stream bank and residential areas.