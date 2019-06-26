Peshawar High Court annuls failure of candidates, imposes fine on PSC

Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Wednesday announced success of candidates who were being declared fail by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) against three vacant posts of Higher Education Department PHC also imposed a fine of Rs60,000 on KP PSC after hearing a petition in which petitioners said that they were being declared fail in test of two posts of Male Associate Professors Economics and one post of Principal (Male) Associate Professor in Higher Education Department (HED)

Chairman PSC Faridullah Khan admitted in the court that the Commission has made a blunder and announced these candidates failed in the test.

PHC bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rasheed and Justice Abdu Shakoor in light of fact and findings declared success of the applicants and imposed fine of Rs60,000 on KP PSC.