UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar High Court Annuls Failure Of Candidates, Imposes Fine On PSC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:13 PM

Peshawar High Court annuls failure of candidates, imposes fine on PSC

Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Wednesday announced success of candidates who were being declared fail by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) against three vacant posts of Higher Education Department PHC also imposed a fine of Rs60,000 on KP PSC after hearing a petition in which petitioners said that they were being declared fail in test of two posts of Male Associate Professors Economics and one post of Principal (Male) Associate Professor in Higher Education Department (HED)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Wednesday announced success of candidates who were being declared fail by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) against three vacant posts of Higher education Department PHC also imposed a fine of Rs60,000 on KP PSC after hearing a petition in which petitioners said that they were being declared fail in test of two posts of Male Associate Professors Economics and one post of Principal (Male) Associate Professor in Higher Education Department (HED).

Chairman PSC Faridullah Khan admitted in the court that the Commission has made a blunder and announced these candidates failed in the test.

PHC bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rasheed and Justice Abdu Shakoor in light of fact and findings declared success of the applicants and imposed fine of Rs60,000 on KP PSC.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Fine Male KPPSC Post Court

Recent Stories

Labour organisations announce not to participate i ..

2 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen to Brief Secur ..

2 minutes ago

Azerbaijan's Delegation to Army-2019 Says Most Imp ..

2 minutes ago

IGP for monitoring of CCTV cameras installed in SH ..

2 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Demand All State Dept. Legal Document ..

8 minutes ago

'US-sponsored English language programmes paving w ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.