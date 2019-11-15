Peshawar High Court bars JUIF from road blockades

A division bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued stay order prohibiting the Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) from blocking the roads under their Azadi March plan across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A division bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued stay order prohibiting the Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) from blocking the roads under their Azadi March plan across the province.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Ikramullah and Justice Waqar Ahmed issued the order on a petition filed by Shah Faisal Utmankhel Advocate.

The petitioner had prayed that blocking of the roads was tantamount to infringement of basic rights of the people.

Justice Ikramullah, while issuing stay order, said that its implementation was responsibility of the government further.

It merits to mentioned here that JUI-F and other opposition parties had marched towards Islamabad and remained there for thirteen days. After that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced Plan-B of the protest under which the protestors had to block countrywide roads.